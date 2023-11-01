DAWN.COM Logo

Donald Blome discusses relocation of Afghans to US with Jilani

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome met caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, including the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for relocation or resettlement in the United States.

According to US Mission spokesperson Jonathan Lalley, the ambassador highlighted the two countries’ mutual interest in ensuring the safety and security of refugees and asylum seekers, and the importance of putting in place appropriate screening mechanism so that individuals with legitimate claims of credible fear are not placed in the harm’s way.

Minister meets UK envoy

In a related development, British High Commissioner in Pakis­tan Jane Marriott called on caretaker Interior Minis­ter Sarfaraz Bugti and thanked him for facilitation in the relocation of Afghan refugees to the United Kingdom.

The British high commissioner was told that the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections ranked on top of the caretaker government’s priorities.

Mr Bugti said the government will provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the conduct of upcoming elections.

The two sides during the meeting agreed to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields.

The interior minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its friendly relations with the UK.

He also appreciated the role of the Pakistani community in the UK in the progress of the two countries.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2023

