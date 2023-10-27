Special flight takes 132 stranded Afghans to UK

RAWALPINDI: The UK has started the evacuation of Afghan refugees, eligible for asylum, from Pakistan more than two years after they left Kabul following the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Around 3,000 Afghans, many of whom worked for the British army, were evacuated to be provided residence in the UK.

They have been stuck in Pakistan since last year when the UK authorities made accommodation arrangements a prerequisite for repatriation.

Their repatriation became a contentious issue for the UK government after two refugees, eligible for the relocation, filed a case in a London court, forcing London to expedite the repatriation.

On Thursday, a chartered flight with 132 Afghan refugees onboard departed the Islamabad International Airport for London’s Stansted Airport at 3:15pm.

On the occasion, special security arrangements were made at the airport. Women and children were also among the refugees evacuated to the UK.

On Tuesday, a British High Commission delegation met senior officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and discussed measures regarding special flights for the transfer of Afghan refugees.

A senior official said the repatriation of all Afghan refugees will be completed in mid-December, with one or two weekly chartered flights from Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2023