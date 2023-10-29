DAWN.COM Logo

2 dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Attock

Tahir Naseer Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 07:00pm
Two people died and 25 were injured when a trailer overturned in Attock on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Two people died and 25 were injured when a trailer overturned in Attock on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Two people died while 25 others were injured after a 22-wheeler trailer carrying Afghan families overturned near the Grand Trunk Road in Punjab’s Attock, officials said.

Attock police spokesperson Naeem confirmed the injuries and casualties to Dawn.com.

He said the trailer, with five Afghan families aboard, was travelling from Sangjani to Afghanistan. “The vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst,” the official said.

A statement issued by Attock’s Hazro Town police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Salman Khan and 60-year-old Bibi Gul. It said the bodies and wounded persons were immediately moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hazro.

Meanwhile, four critically injured people were referred to Rawalpindi.

A number of Afghan families from across the country have made the journey back to their home country in recent days as the caretaker government’s ultimatum for all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakis­tan by the end of October nears.

There are more than two million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan. According to officials, about 60,000 Afghans have “voluntarily” left the country through the border in recent weeks.

