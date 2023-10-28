DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 28, 2023

PIA cancels over 500 flights in two weeks amid fuel crunch

Mohammad Asghar Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 08:38am

RAWALPINDI: More than 500 flights were cancelled by Pakistan Inter­national Airlines in the past 13 days as it faces its worst-ever crisis after the Pakistan State Oil cut fuel supply over unpaid dues.

Since Oct 14, the airline has cancelled 528 flights, a PIA spokesperson confirmed on Friday. He stressed that the airline has been making advance payments to PSO for fuel.

In the past three days, over 160 domestic and international flights could not take off, while only 84 departed to their destination after the availability of fuel. The aircraft that are operating are also carrying fewer passengers than the capacity.

PSO has refused to allow any credit line or relaxation to PIA, forcing the airline’s management to scale back the operations and only schedule flights for which it has fuel arrangements.

The airline has identified Canada, Turkiye, China, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia as priority destinations.

Talking to Dawn, PIA’s Senior Staff Association General Secretary Safdar Anjum blamed the present management for failing to manage the crisis.

He said privatisation was not the solution to PIA’s existing problems and urged the government to form an independent board of directors.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah reform
Updated 28 Oct, 2023

Madressah reform

The state must press on with the Madressah reform project to address threat of growing extremism.
Holding centres
28 Oct, 2023

Holding centres

INTERIOR Minister Sarfraz Bugti has announced that all ‘illegal immigrants’ awaiting deportation from Pakistan ...
Barbaric mentality
28 Oct, 2023

Barbaric mentality

SOME quarters are relentless when it comes to shaming women for simply existing. Blood-curdling misogyny moves ...
Finding the ‘missing’
Updated 27 Oct, 2023

Finding the ‘missing’

It is hoped recent petition filed regarding 'missing' persons succeeds where several past endeavours have failed.
Election uncertainty
27 Oct, 2023

Election uncertainty

DESPITE the Election Commission of Pakistan’s assurance that polls will be held at the end of January — which ...
No tax compliance
27 Oct, 2023

No tax compliance

THE FBR chairman’s statement before a parliamentary panel that at least 15m potential taxpayers remain outside the...