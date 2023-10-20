Punjab admin on its toes as Nawaz faces threat alerts

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is facing some threat alerts as he is scheduled to appear at the mass public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan upon his arrival in the country after four years on Oct 21.

Sources in the Punjab government told Dawn that a couple of threat alerts were flagged by the security agencies that put the home department and police on its toes to ensure security for the PML-N leader.

When contacted, a senior home department official confirmed that the officials held a high-level meeting and took the Punjab police into confidence to make coordinated efforts to ensure security for the PML-N leader.

The official said there were always threat alerts for top political leaders at public meetings and the security agencies take appropriate measures.

It may be mentioned that the permission granted by the Lahore district administration to allow a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan entailed some 39 conditions including ensuring all requisite precautionary measures in and around the venue for the safety of participants and the general public.

The [permission] NOC had specifically mentioned that the PML-N public gathering organisers would be responsible for security near and around the pandaal (arena).

The deputy commissioner in the NOC instructed the public gathering organisers to ensure stage security, security of ladies and gents enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding/controlling stampede and adequate parking through the hiring of private security and volunteers.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2023