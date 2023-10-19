DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 19, 2023

PIA flights start operating after fuel funding secured

Mohammad Asghar Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 08:33am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that the severely disrupted flight schedule is returning to normal after securing funds for fuel purchase on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier stated that PIA’s flight schedule is gradually returning to normal after arranging funds for fuel provision.

He said that the airline managed to secure funds from its own resources, and starting from Oct 19 (today), it is expected that flights to return to normalcy.

Further improvements in the flight schedule are anticipated in the coming days, he added.

PIA’s top priority is to ensure smooth flight operations on international prime routes, including Toronto, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

The airline is also gradually managing flights on domestic routes, he said.

The PIA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its passengers due to flight disruptions in the past few days, the spokesman said.

The PIA had already intimated the rescheduling and cancellation of its international and domestic flights for Wednesday.

In response to the current fuel supply situation, PIA informed travellers that it had cancelled 16 international flights and eight domestic flights scheduled for Oct 18 (Wednesday), with some delays expected.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Israeli barbarism
Updated 19 Oct, 2023

Israeli barbarism

Measures such as the ‘oil weapon’ deployed during the 1973 Middle East conflict should be considered in solidarity with Gaza’s battered population.
Slippery customer
19 Oct, 2023

Slippery customer

THE legal strategy seems evident enough: an attempt to evade accountability by opening a new legal front. With the...
Football hope
19 Oct, 2023

Football hope

STEPHEN Constantine masterminded it, Harun Hamid delivered it — Pakistan’s football team is in dreamland at ...
The gravy train
Updated 18 Oct, 2023

The gravy train

Without reforming our top-heavy bureaucracy and independently evaluating performance, things will not change.
Out of school
18 Oct, 2023

Out of school

WE are at the precipice of an education catastrophe. With a reported 28m children out of school, the nation faces a...
White elephant
18 Oct, 2023

White elephant

PIA IS running on fumes, both literally and figuratively. The debt-ridden national carrier was forced to cancel 14...