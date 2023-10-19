PIA flights start operating after fuel funding secured

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that the severely disrupted flight schedule is returning to normal after securing funds for fuel purchase on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier stated that PIA’s flight schedule is gradually returning to normal after arranging funds for fuel provision.

He said that the airline managed to secure funds from its own resources, and starting from Oct 19 (today), it is expected that flights to return to normalcy.

Further improvements in the flight schedule are anticipated in the coming days, he added.

PIA’s top priority is to ensure smooth flight operations on international prime routes, including Toronto, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

The airline is also gradually managing flights on domestic routes, he said.

The PIA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its passengers due to flight disruptions in the past few days, the spokesman said.

The PIA had already intimated the rescheduling and cancellation of its international and domestic flights for Wednesday.

In response to the current fuel supply situation, PIA informed travellers that it had cancelled 16 international flights and eight domestic flights scheduled for Oct 18 (Wednesday), with some delays expected.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2023