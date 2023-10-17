Fuel payment dispute disrupts PIA flights

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) domestic flight operations were badly affected, as 14 flights were cancelled and four others delayed due to a halt in the supply of fuel to the airline, over non-payment of dues on Monday.

According to official sources, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has stopped the supply of fuel to the national flag carrier over the issue of non-payment of dues.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed to Dawn that flight operations were severely affected due to suspension of the fuel supply to the airline as 14 domestic flights were cancelled, while four others were delayed for several hours.

He said that negotiations between the PIA management and PSO were underway until late on Monday night.

The cancelled flights included two from Islamabad to Gilgit, one from Islamabad to Quetta, one from Karachi to Sukkur, one from Islamabad to Multan and one from Karachi to Faisalabad.

Likewise, PIA flight PK304 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed for about three hours due to suspension of fuel at Karachi airport. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2pm, however, it left after a delay of three hours.

PIA flight PK305 from Lahore to Karachi was delayed due to its delayed arrival in Lahore.

Another PIA flight, PK308 from Karachi to Islamabad was also delayed due to fuel suspension. And later on, PIA flight PK309 from Islamabad to Karachi was also delayed.

Due to cancellation and delay of PIA flights, hundreds of passengers have been facing inconvenience for past several days. They were not only the travelers, but flight crew was also facing inconvenience due to delay in flights departures.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had already directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airline as the airline has been facing financial crisis.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2023