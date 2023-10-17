DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2023

Fuel payment dispute disrupts PIA flights

Mohammad Asghar Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 07:17am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) domestic flight operations were badly affected, as 14 flights were cancelled and four others delayed due to a halt in the supply of fuel to the airline, over non-payment of dues on Monday.

According to official sources, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has stopped the supply of fuel to the national flag carrier over the issue of non-payment of dues.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed to Dawn that flight operations were severely affected due to suspension of the fuel supply to the airline as 14 domestic flights were cancelled, while four others were delayed for several hours.

He said that negotiations between the PIA management and PSO were underway until late on Monday night.

The cancelled flights included two from Islamabad to Gilgit, one from Islamabad to Quetta, one from Karachi to Sukkur, one from Islamabad to Multan and one from Karachi to Faisalabad.

Likewise, PIA flight PK304 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed for about three hours due to suspension of fuel at Karachi airport. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2pm, however, it left after a delay of three hours.

PIA flight PK305 from Lahore to Karachi was delayed due to its delayed arrival in Lahore.

Another PIA flight, PK308 from Karachi to Islamabad was also delayed due to fuel suspension. And later on, PIA flight PK309 from Islamabad to Karachi was also delayed.

Due to cancellation and delay of PIA flights, hundreds of passengers have been facing inconvenience for past several days. They were not only the travelers, but flight crew was also facing inconvenience due to delay in flights departures.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had already directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airline as the airline has been facing financial crisis.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

HAVING accepted unquestioningly political objectives dictated by unelected quarters, the entire apparatus of our...
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...