DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2023

Srinagar mosque shut, Mirwaiz back in house arrest

Our Correspondent Published October 14, 2023 Updated October 14, 2023 10:37am

NEW DELHI: The Ind­ian administration shut down Srinagar’s Jama Masjid on Friday and put Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest yet again with a view to stifling protests against a human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

The reimposed closure of occupied Kashmir’s historic mosque stalled a Friday congregation that recently resumed for the first time since India annulled occupied Kashmir’s special status in Aug 2019.

The fresh measures against the Mirwaiz and his traditional address to Friday worshippers followed what looked like the unveiling of a new Indian policy that extends support to Israel and commits Palestine to a stony silence.

On Thursday, however, the Ministry of External Affairs, apparently responding to opposition pressure and chaos in Arab countries, said India believes in its long-standing support for the establishment of a “sovereign, independent and viable” state of Palestine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart and friend Benjamin Netanyahu soon after the Hamas raid on Oct 7.

Mr Modi condemned what he called terrorism, a term even leading western media outlets, such as the BBC, desist from using even though they are sympathetic to Israel.

The Mirwaiz had condemned the unabated abuse of Palestinians by Israel, and Friday’s clampdown in Srinagar was possibly a worried response to that.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming massacre
Updated 14 Oct, 2023

Looming massacre

A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel orders northern Gaza evacuations.
Missing voters
14 Oct, 2023

Missing voters

A RECENT report from Pattan-Coalition 38 — an umbrella group comprising several civil society organisations, ...
Unity in pink
14 Oct, 2023

Unity in pink

EVERY October, the world witnesses a cascade of pink, symbolising a united front against a pervasive adversary:...
Caretaker contracts
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

Caretaker contracts

Are the lines blurring between the responsibilities of a caretaker government and the mandate of elected assemblies?
‘Katcha’ lawlessness
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

‘Katcha’ lawlessness

PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab — particularly the riverine katcha areas around the Indus — have been...
Positive steps
13 Oct, 2023

Positive steps

THE legal debate over the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023 is over — for now....