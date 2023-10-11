DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

Railways posts over Rs55bn loss in FY23

Khalid Hasnain Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 06:53am
The audit report blames incompetence, irregularities, illegalities and bad governance for the massive losses suffered by Pakistan Railways.—Dawn/file
The audit report blames incompetence, irregularities, illegalities and bad governance for the massive losses suffered by Pakistan Railways.—Dawn/file

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways suffered a loss of over Rs55 billion during the last fiscal year (FY23) due to incompetence, irregularities, illegalities and bad governance.

According to an audit conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for the fiscal year 2022-23, the performance of the department, which used to seek help from the federal government to clear pays and pensions of its employees, was evaluated on three major areas — governance, risk management and controls.

The segregated analysis of fiscal year’s observations depicted that governance issues in administration and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects were of more serious nature than risk management and controls.

This situation showed that there was a loose oversight of the senior management over the efficiency and effectiveness of operations and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The audit found non-recording of accrued liability on account of interest and exchange risk premium on foreign loans of Rs29.35 billion, a loss of Rs19.80bn on account of potential revenue due to non-completion of projects within the scheduled period, non-adjustment of suspense balances of Rs12.64bn, excess expenditure over and above the allocated budget of Rs11.75bn, non-recording of accrued pension liability in financial statements of PR amounting to Rs8.25bn, a loss of Rs7.92bn to the department due to non-registration of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) with the Punjab Revenue Authority and loss suffered due to award of contract at a higher rate of Rs6.96bn, loss of earning due to non-operating of the track access agreements worth Rs6.10bn per annum and lack of fair competition and transparency in procurement of Rs5.09bn.

The audit report revealed that the department further suffered a loss of Rs5.05bn in the form of non-recovery of receivable bills, besides witnessing a loss to Rs2.07bn on account of devaluation of local currency due to delay in the finalisation of a bid and another Rs2.07bn due to suspicious weighment of coal.

Continuing with the same working style, the department further suffered a loss of Rs1.37bn on account of non-recovery of PRFTC dues from Huaneng Shandong Ruyi, non-disposal of scrap worth Rs866.95 million, Rs319.24m due to non-replacement of wrong/defective material, unnecessary procurement resulting in blockage of capital worth Rs179.77m, irregular expenditure of Rs115.53m on appointment of officers, Rs99.53m due to delay in handing over the electric system of railway colonies to Discos, Rs37.45m due to installation of reclaimed transformers and Rs45.147m due to misappropriation of material.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...
Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...