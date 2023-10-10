UK rushes to move asylum-eligible Afghans from Pakistan

THE UK government has expedited the process to move hundreds of Afghan refugees, who are eligible for asylum, out of Pakistan following the crackdown on illegal foreign nationals, The Independent reported.

According to the report, around 3,000 Afghans, many of whom worked for the British army, were evacuated to be provided residence in the UK following the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021. They have been stuck in Pakistan since last year when the UK authorities stopped chartering flights for them and demanded they arrange housing in Britain before travelling.

They were being housed in Islamabad’s hotels, one of which was raided by the police during the ongoing operation. Some Afghan nationals whose visas had expired were arrested and released only after the intervention of the UK High Commission’s staff, The Independent claimed.

The UK government has started looking for accommodation for these refugees and will then arrange flights for their relocation.

Independent report estimates around 3,000 refugees still in Islamabad, awaiting resettlement

Around 20-30 Afghan families were flown to the UK last week on commercial flights, and more will be moved in future.

According to the report, around 2,300 Afghans in Pakistan are eligible for the UK Ministry of Defence’s resettlement scheme, while another 700 are eligible to be brought to the UK on a Foreign Office scheme.

One of the Afghan nationals, who worked as an interpreter with British forces, told The Independent he has been waiting in Pakistan “for nearly two years”.

“New families are going to the UK every day, but I am still waiting, and I am so bored from life. Life is very hard and tiring, and no one listens to us. No one understands our problems. I live with a broken heart like a despondent and lonely person,” he was quoted by The Independent as saying.

The UK government has said it was honouring the commitments made to the Afghan nationals.

“We continue to honour our commitments to bring eligible Afghans to the UK, and we are issuing new visas to people in Afghanistan and other countries for resettlement here,” a government spokesperson told The Independent.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2023