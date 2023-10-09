PMDC official killed in blast near Quetta

QUETTA: An official of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) lost his life and his driver was critically injured in a roadside blast in the Sor Range coalfield, some 30km from Quetta, on Sunday.

PMDC coal project manager Shabar Ali Mirza was on his way to the coal mines from Quetta when his official vehicle was targeted near the hilly region of Sor Range.

The explosion was powerful enough to kill Mr Mirza on the spot, SSP Operations Quetta Jawad Tariq said. The driver, identified as Zakir, sustained severe injuries.

Emergency services and police and Frontier Corps officials rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased and the injured driver to Civil Hospital Quetta.

“Mr Mirza suffered fatal injuries leading to his immediate death,” hospital spokesman Dr Wasim Baig said.

Initial police reports suggested that an improvised explosive device (IED), apparently detonated by remote control, was used to carry out the blast. The device was plan­ted on the roadside linking Quetta to the Sor Range coalfield, where PMDC operates coal mines.

A police official said a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team also reached the site to collect evidence and was actively investigating the incident.

No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki and Home Minister Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali condemned the targeted attack.

In official statements, they said that those involved in such subversion activities would not succeed in achieving their nefarious designs and would soon be brought to justice.

“The morale of the people and security forces cannot be brought down as they were fighting against terrorism with courage and determination,” Mr Domki said.

Mr Jamali has sought a report of the incident and directed the IG police and other officials concerned to make all possible efforts to arrest the culprits.

