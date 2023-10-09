DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2023

PMDC official killed in blast near Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 07:48am

QUETTA: An official of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) lost his life and his driver was critically injured in a roadside blast in the Sor Range coalfield, some 30km from Quetta, on Sunday.

PMDC coal project manager Shabar Ali Mirza was on his way to the coal mines from Quetta when his official vehicle was targeted near the hilly region of Sor Range.

The explosion was powerful enough to kill Mr Mirza on the spot, SSP Operations Quetta Jawad Tariq said. The driver, identified as Zakir, sustained severe injuries.

Emergency services and police and Frontier Corps officials rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased and the injured driver to Civil Hospital Quetta.

“Mr Mirza suffered fatal injuries leading to his immediate death,” hospital spokesman Dr Wasim Baig said.

Initial police reports suggested that an improvised explosive device (IED), apparently detonated by remote control, was used to carry out the blast. The device was plan­ted on the roadside linking Quetta to the Sor Range coalfield, where PMDC operates coal mines.

A police official said a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team also reached the site to collect evidence and was actively investigating the incident.

No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki and Home Minister Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali condemned the targeted attack.

In official statements, they said that those involved in such subversion activities would not succeed in achieving their nefarious designs and would soon be brought to justice.

“The morale of the people and security forces cannot be brought down as they were fighting against terrorism with courage and determination,” Mr Domki said.

Mr Jamali has sought a report of the incident and directed the IG police and other officials concerned to make all possible efforts to arrest the culprits.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Turned away
09 Oct, 2023

Turned away

ON Saturday, as UN agencies pressed Islamabad to consider the risks of forcefully repatriating Afghan refugees, a...
Arrested growth
09 Oct, 2023

Arrested growth

A STUDY recently published in the Lancet has painted a distressing picture for our future generations. It finds that...
Pulpit concerns
09 Oct, 2023

Pulpit concerns

THE pulpit should echo the message of unity. But these megaphones have delivered some triumphalist views of ...
Palestine at war
Updated 08 Oct, 2023

Palestine at war

The Israeli occupation needs to end, and the Palestinian people need justice.
Privatising Discos
08 Oct, 2023

Privatising Discos

THE caretaker government’s decision to ‘hand over’ the loss-making power distribution companies, or Discos, to...
Dismal performance
08 Oct, 2023

Dismal performance

FOR a country of over 240m people, it was appalling that Pakistan realistically had just one solid contender for a...