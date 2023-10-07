Lawyer told to explain Imran’s qualms on jail transfer

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday asked a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyer to clarify the reservations of party chief Imran Khan over his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail, when the order was given on his own request.

The chief justice also remi­n­ded Advocate Sher Afzal Mar­wat that he was the one who had filed the petition seeking the PTI leader’s transfer and asked him about the authenticity of reports that Mr Khan was shifted without his consent.

In response, Mr Marwat said the PTI did not officially issue a statement on this issue.

During the hearing of a civil miscellaneous application seeking the early disposal of a petition against the jail trial of Mr Khan in the cipher case, Advocate Marwat argued that the Special Court (Official Secrets Act) Judge was about to commence the trial while the petition challenging it had yet to be decided.

Justice Farooq explained that he had already reserved judgement in the matter, which is expected to be announced next week.

Decision on plea challenging holding of trial in Adiala jail likely by next week

Mr Marwat then complained that the jail administration did not provide ex-PM Khan the facilities he was entitled to.

Justice Farooq said the court had already issued notices to the respondents on a petition seeking better facilities for the PTI chairman.

Advocate Shuaib Shaheen, an official spokesperson for the PTI chairman, told Dawn that the petition seeking transfer of Mr Khan was filed after Additional District and Sess­ions Judge Humayun Dilawar sent him to Adiala jail in the Toshakhana case, but he was incarcerated in Attock instead.

He explained that his petition seeking jail transfer remained pending for weeks, while Mr Khan became accustomed to life in Attock jail.

The spokesperson made it clear that Mr Khan had never complained about the conduct of administration of Attock jail.

He explained this might have been why PTI lawyer Shi­raz Ranjha told the trial court that Mr Khan was shifted to Adiala jail without his consent.

During his exchange with the judge, the counsel said that the environment in the Attock jail was far better than the crowded Adiala jail, adding that Mr Khan could walk and exercise in the Attock jail, but these facilities were unavailable in Adiala.

Meanwhile, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court issued notices on three and Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on six bail petitions of Imran Khan. The nine petitions were earlier dismissed by the courts for non-prosecution, but the IHC chief justice allowed their revival.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2023