COAS vows action against ‘spectrum of illegal activities’ to deny pilferage of resources, economic losses

Iftikhar Shirazi Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 07:29pm
Army Chief General Asim Munir attends meeting of Provincial Apex Committee of Sindh in Karachi on Thursday. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Friday said law enforcement agencies and the government would continue efforts against a “spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses”.

The COAS passed these remarks during a meeting of the Sindh Provincial Apex Committee, with Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in attendance.

During the meeting, the COAS received briefings on several important matters, including the revised National Action Plan, operations in the riverine areas of Sindh, the security of foreign nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other private projects, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The participants further discussed the repatriation of illegal foreigners and measures for foreign currency regulation.

The ISPR said the status of the Karachi Transformation Plan and initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the province also came up during the discussion.

“LEAs and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities,” the military’s media wing quoted Gen Munir as saying.

He also underscored the need for “synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives”.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people were united for the progress and prosperity of the province, the ISPR statement added.

Last month, similar apex committee meetings were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. During the meetings, the COAS had assured the provinces of actions to rid Pakistan of “substantial economic losses”.

In August, Gen Munir had also promised the interim government of the army’s “all-out support” for continuity of policies in a bid to revive the economy and steer the country towards progress and prosperity.

