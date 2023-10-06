Policeman martyred in pursuit of murder suspects in GB’s Ghizer

GILGIT: The SHO of Gupis police station in Ghizer district, who was leading a police team on a search operation to ap­­prehend suspects invol­ved in the murder of a school teacher in Bhatrit, was martyred after an unknown group opened fire in the area.

Sub-Inspector Moham­mad Alam, the SHO of Gupis police station, and a resident of Diamer district lost their lives during the incident.

The resident Niat Amin, a government school teacher, was returning home with his sister on a motorbike when he was killed in crossfire.

The residents of Dahi­mal and surrounding villages blocked the Gilgit-Shandur Road in Gupis Valley, demanding justice for the victim and better security measures in the area.

GB Chief Minister Gul­bar Khan has sought an immediate report on the incident and ordered the police to identify and ar­­rest the culprits. He prai­sed the police’s bravery and expressed condolen­ces for the martyred SHO.

