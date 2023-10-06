Policeman martyred in pursuit of murder suspects in GB’s Ghizer

GILGIT: The SHO of Gupis police station in Ghizer district, who was leading a police team on a search operation to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of a school teacher in Bhatrit, was martyred after an unknown group opened fire in the area.
Sub-Inspector Mohammad Alam, the SHO of Gupis police station, and a resident of Diamer district lost their lives during the incident.
The resident Niat Amin, a government school teacher, was returning home with his sister on a motorbike when he was killed in crossfire.
The residents of Dahimal and surrounding villages blocked the Gilgit-Shandur Road in Gupis Valley, demanding justice for the victim and better security measures in the area.
GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan has sought an immediate report on the incident and ordered the police to identify and arrest the culprits. He praised the police’s bravery and expressed condolences for the martyred SHO.
Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2023
