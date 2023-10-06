DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2023

Policeman martyred in pursuit of murder suspects in GB’s Ghizer

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 08:12am

GILGIT: The SHO of Gupis police station in Ghizer district, who was leading a police team on a search operation to ap­­prehend suspects invol­ved in the murder of a school teacher in Bhatrit, was martyred after an unknown group opened fire in the area.

Sub-Inspector Moham­mad Alam, the SHO of Gupis police station, and a resident of Diamer district lost their lives during the incident.

The resident Niat Amin, a government school teacher, was returning home with his sister on a motorbike when he was killed in crossfire.

The residents of Dahi­mal and surrounding villages blocked the Gilgit-Shandur Road in Gupis Valley, demanding justice for the victim and better security measures in the area.

GB Chief Minister Gul­bar Khan has sought an immediate report on the incident and ordered the police to identify and ar­­rest the culprits. He prai­sed the police’s bravery and expressed condolen­ces for the martyred SHO.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Costly borrowing
Updated 06 Oct, 2023

Costly borrowing

Govt’s growing need to borrow heavily from local banks has severely constrained SBP’s ability to contain inflation through policy rate increases.
Waiting for visas
06 Oct, 2023

Waiting for visas

Pakistan have little time to address that issue with games at the World Cup coming thick and fast.
Migrant crisis
06 Oct, 2023

Migrant crisis

Whether it is the US, Europe, or Pakistan, all those seeking refuge and fleeing violence need to be dealt with compassionately and humanely.
Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....