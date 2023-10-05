DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2023

Caretakers to give Discos to private sector via ‘long-term’ concessions

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 08:03am
Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi. — Photo courtesy PID
Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi. — Photo courtesy PID

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Wednesday decided to hand over power distribution companies to the private sector through ‘long-term concessions’ and implement eight hours of gas load-shedding for domestic consumers during the winter months.

The government also agreed to replace the members of all Discos’ boards.

The caretaker government also pledged to continue its efforts against smuggling and the flight of US dollars, aiming to combat tax evasion worth Rs1 trillion annually in Afghan trade.

These decisions were made during the sixth meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The nine-hour meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir.

“Our gas reserves have depleted by 18 per cent in the current year, therefore we have decided to conduct eight hours long gas load-shedding at domestic level,” caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali said in a press conference held by five caretaker ministers to apprise the media about the decisions taken by the SIFC.

Regarding Discos, he explained that three options were presented to the SIFC — handing them over to provinces, granting long-term concessions to the private sector, or privatisation.

The meeting decided to proceed with the long-term concession to the private sector, he added. Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz claimed that since after 14 years of its inception, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has made first free trade agreement (FTA) with Pakistan.

“Total per year import of the GCC is $1 trillion, while its export is $550 billion per annum. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s share in export to GCC countries is just $ 2.5 million, which is only half a per cent of total exports to the GCC,” he added.

Later, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued an official press release regarding the SIFC meeting, stating that the ministries briefed the forum on the practical steps taken over the past month to enhance the business and investment environment in the country.

It said the committee reviewed major macroeconomic issues affecting the investment climate, including inordinate delays in restructuring/privatisation of cash bleeding state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The committee resolved to fast-track the privatisation process and reduce recurring losses to the national exchequer.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....
Anti-smuggling drive
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Anti-smuggling drive

Smuggling is eating into the economy, weakening it and imposing enormous costs on the manufacturing industry, jobs and public well-being.
Deadly trade
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Deadly trade

Not only is the physical well-being of individuals at risk, the ethical fibre of our medical community is also threatened.
Caucasus conflict
04 Oct, 2023

Caucasus conflict

AFTER more than three decades of stalemate, the bloody conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may be headed for a conclusion....