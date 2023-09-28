DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2023

‘Foreign concerns’ seen as hurdle to Iran gas project

Kashif Abbasi Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 06:59am

• Senate body calls govt’s top law officer for briefing
• Member slams Nepra for ‘protecting’ interests of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel was informed on Wednesday that “commercial and foreign concerns” were major im­­pediments to completing the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

However, officials assured the meeting that efforts for the swift completion of the project have been expedited.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, which met with Saadia Abbasi in the chair, decided to invite the attorney general for Pakistan at the next meeting for a detailed briefing on the issue.

The chairperson inquired about the future prospects of the project, which has been delayed for a decade. The officials told the meeting that negotiations on the project were expedited last year. How­ever, they pointed out, commercial and foreign concerns were the major impediments to the completion of the project.

The committee then decided to have a briefing from the AGP at the next meeting.

The committee also deliberated on the proposed increase of gas prices and its use across the country. The officials informed the meeting that around 2,900 million cubic feet (MMcf/d) natural gas was being produced in the country — 400MMcf/d in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 750MMcf/d in Balochistan, 100MMcf/d in Punjab and 1,650MMcf/d in Sindh.

The committee was told that on average 28 per cent of locally-produced plus imported gas is being consumed by the power sector, 26pc by the domestic sector, 18pc by the industry, and 22pc is being supplied to the fertiliser companies.

Senator Abbasi remarked that fertiliser companies utilised the major portion of cheap natural gas, and yet farmers were compelled to buy fertiliser at inflated rates.

The officials stated that gas to the fertiliser companies had been provided at the old price of Rs302. However, he added, the per bag price of urea had been doubled as compared to Rs1,700 per bag in 2020.

It was also informed that gas prices had not been raised since 2020 and that a letter had been written to the petroleum division for an increase to ease the Rs2 trillion circular debt and meet the gas demand in winter.

Electricity tariff

The committee also received a briefing on the hike in electricity prices and its impact on the masses.

The chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) said the organisation is mandated to provide safe electricity at affordable prices, adding that currently consumers had been charged Rs45.06 per unit which includes taxes — mainly capacity charges and energy charges — as well as margin of the distribution companies.

However, he said, recent macroeconomics indicators had resulted in an increase of Rs3.17 per unit.

He informed the panel that the country’s electricity generating capacity stood at around 44,000MW, adding that currently 25,000MW to 26,000MW is being produced by the country, 70pc of which came from independent power producers (IPPs).

In reply to a question posed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the Nepra chairman said that power generating licence to the IPPs had been provided by the government of Pakistan.

Senator Khan emphasised that the energy crisis cannot be resolved without reviewing the “unholy agreements” with IPPs and it had been proved that Nepra had failed to provide affordable energy to local consumers as per their mandate, rather it only served as a catalyst, protecting the interests of IPPs.

Senator Saadia Abbasi directed Nepra to provide details of fuel price adjustment charges and capacity payments being paid to the IPPs in the year 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Iran Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Accruing more debt
28 Sep, 2023

Accruing more debt

THE government has issued new debt of over Rs2.5tr during the first three months of the current financial year to...
Israeli normalisation
28 Sep, 2023

Israeli normalisation

OVER the past few weeks, there have been many reports prophesising the impending normalisation of ties between Saudi...
Kandhkot tragedy
28 Sep, 2023

Kandhkot tragedy

THE tragic incident that unfolded yesterday in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil, leading to the deaths of at least nine...
More desecration
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

More desecration

Attacks on the Islamic faith are not motivated by an attachment to free speech but by raw hatred.
Worrying remarks
27 Sep, 2023

Worrying remarks

THESE are ominous words from Gwadar. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chairman of the Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek, has warned ...
Justice or vendetta?
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

Justice or vendetta?

ONE wonders whether all pretence of the state as a democracy has been whittled down to a point where it has simply...