DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2023

Returns filing date extended to Oct 31

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate taxpayers who failed to meet the initial deadline, the government on Saturday announced a month’s extension for the filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2023.

The new deadline, set for Oct 31, aims to accommodate those individuals who were unable to submit their returns within the prescribed timeframe of Sept 30. This decision comes as a measure to ensure that taxpayers are given ample opportunity to fulfil their obligation and avoid any potential penalties or legal consequences.

The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) extended the deadline for submitting tax returns in a late-night circular numbered 04 for the fiscal year 2023–24. It explained that the deadline was moved forward to help taxpayers in response to appeals from industry and tax lawyers’ groups.

Meanwhile, the FBR has received 0.8 per cent more income tax returns from salaried, non-salaried individuals, the association of persons and companies for the tax year 2023 by Sept 30.

The board received 1.890 million returns until the last date as compared to 1.875m returns filed in the corresponding period of tax year 2022.

However, the FBR is still falling behind the last year’s level by 2.91 million returns as a total of 4.8 million returns were filed in the tax year 2022.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Massacre again
Updated 01 Oct, 2023

Massacre again

If this monster is not vanquished at this stage, it will create a security nightmare of significant proportions.
A refuge no longer
01 Oct, 2023

A refuge no longer

SEPTEMBER has seen an alarming rise in the rounding up and detention of Afghan refugees. Pakistani authorities cite...
Whither justice?
01 Oct, 2023

Whither justice?

THE challenge is to ensure bestial tragedies are remembered. Two cases of femicide, involving men from Pakistan’s...
Moving forward
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Moving forward

It is hoped that the ECP followed the set rules diligently while demarcating constituency boundaries.
Pipeline in stasis
Updated 30 Sep, 2023

Pipeline in stasis

If finding dollars to fund the scheme is difficult, alternative currencies can be used.
Playing in India
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Playing in India

WITH visa issues resolved, and after slight alterations in travel plans, Pakistan’s cricket team finally touched...