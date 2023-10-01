Returns filing date extended to Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate taxpayers who failed to meet the initial deadline, the government on Saturday announced a month’s extension for the filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2023.

The new deadline, set for Oct 31, aims to accommodate those individuals who were unable to submit their returns within the prescribed timeframe of Sept 30. This decision comes as a measure to ensure that taxpayers are given ample opportunity to fulfil their obligation and avoid any potential penalties or legal consequences.

The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) extended the deadline for submitting tax returns in a late-night circular numbered 04 for the fiscal year 2023–24. It explained that the deadline was moved forward to help taxpayers in response to appeals from industry and tax lawyers’ groups.

Meanwhile, the FBR has received 0.8 per cent more income tax returns from salaried, non-salaried individuals, the association of persons and companies for the tax year 2023 by Sept 30.

The board received 1.890 million returns until the last date as compared to 1.875m returns filed in the corresponding period of tax year 2022.

However, the FBR is still falling behind the last year’s level by 2.91 million returns as a total of 4.8 million returns were filed in the tax year 2022.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023