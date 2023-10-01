Australia’s Smith, Starc star in rain-hit warm-up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a half-century before pacer Mitchell Starc bagged a hat-trick to rip through the Netherlands top order in a rain-affected warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday ahead of the 50-overs World Cup.

In a clash delayed due to a wet outfield and reduced to 23 overs per side, five-times champions Australia rode on opener Smith’s 55 and Cameron Green’s 34 lower down to post 166-7.

But rain returned with the Netherlands in trouble at 84-6 from 14.2 overs and the game was eventually called off.

The Dutch, who are set to appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011, were rattled as Starc (3-18) removed Max O’Dowd and Wesley Barresi in the final two deliveries of the opening over and castled Bas de Leede in his next.

Earlier, the match between hosts India and defending World Cup champions England in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat but rain came down shortly after and prevented play at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in northeastern India.

With the cut-off time for play set at 7.30 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), match officials waited until almost 6 p.m. before pulling the plug on the contest.

