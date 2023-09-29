DAWN.COM Logo

Labuschagne, Head make World Cup squad

Reuters Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 07:00am

MELBOURNE: Marnus Labuschagne broke into Australia’s 15-member squ­ad for the 50-over World Cup in India at the last possible moment on Thursday on the back of his strong recent form while injured opener Travis Head was also included.

Labuschagne had been left out of the provisional squad but strong displays in South Africa and the one-day series in India forced his recall.

Head is set to miss Australia’s early matches after breaking his hand in South Africa but was included in place of left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who was in the preliminary squad of 15 players but failed to recover from a calf injury in time.

“This was a tough call but, unfortunately, we coul­dn’t carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have,” Chair of Selectors George Bailey said. “We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid part of the event.

“He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament.”

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2023

