PCB urges ICC to help expedite India visa process for Pakistan fans, journalists

KARACHI/LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council urging the sport’s global governing body to help expedite the visa process of Pakistani fans and journalists willing to visit India for the World Cup.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has again raised the matter of visas for the Pakistan fans and media with the ICC,” a PCB spokesperson told Dawn on Saturday. “In an email, the PCB has moved the ICC to take prompt action on the visa policy so the media and fans can apply for the Indian visas in a timely manner and can cover and cheer, respectively, the touring side.”

A number of journalists across Pakistan are waiting for clarity from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad regarding their applications as the 50-over showpiece nears fast, with the national team set to open its campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Oct 6.

Dawn has learnt that the ICC had given Pakistan a quota of 50 journalists but there were 206 applicants from the country. Those who were unable to get a place in the quota are yet to receive a reply citing the reason for refusal.

Fans, meanwhile, have been kept in the dark, with reportedly no correspondence whatsoever having taken place between visa application centres and the Indian High Commission regarding their process.

“It is alarming that the media and fans are yet to be informed about the visa policy, as Pakistan have already played their first of the two warm-ups and will play their first World Cup contest in six days,” the PCB spokesperson added. “The PCB expects that the ICC and other relevant authorities will expedite the matter as there is a growing anxiety amongst Pakistan fans and journalists who wish to support and cover their team in the ICC CWC 2023.”

According to one of the visa service providers in Pakistan, the Indian High Commission is yet to provide clarity on how to go about the visa applications of journalists — who have to travel across the border as soon as possible — given that the standard visa processing time is 90 days.

Applications of fans, on the other hand, are hardly being catered to. The PCB had to take up the matter of visas of the Pakistan team World Cup contingent with the ICC similarly on Sept 26, hours before it was granted those and the issue was put to rest. The team reached Hyderabad a day later and played their first warm-up match, against New Zealand on Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023