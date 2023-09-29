At least 4 killed, 12 wounded in ‘twin blasts’ targeting police station in KP’s Hangu: police

At least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 sustained injuries when two blasts rocked the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday, according to police.

Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed confirmed the casualties and injuries to Dawn.com.

He said the first blast took place at the entrance of the police station after which a number of people gathered at the site. “A few minutes later, another blast occurred inside a mosque situated in the premises of the police station.”

DPO Ahmed said the second blast took place during the Friday sermon. “The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion,” the official stated, adding that nearly 30 to 40 people were reported to be stuck under the rubble.

The official further said that heavy machinery had been called to retrieve the bodies and wounded persons.

Dawn.com’s correspondent present at the site said Rescue 1122 teams and locals in the area are leading the rescue operation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Meanwhile, in a statement, KP caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan summoned a report on the incident from the police and instructed authorities to expedite the rescue operation.

He further directed the concerned commissioner and deputy commissioner to supervise the rescue activities and assure that best medical treatment was provided to the wounded. The CM also imposed an emergency in hospitals across Hangu.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.