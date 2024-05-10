Today's Paper | May 10, 2024

New SOPs developed for security of Chinese citizens: Interior Minister Naqvi

Iftikhar A. Khan Published May 10, 2024 Updated May 10, 2024 09:25am
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets with Chinese Ambassador Masha Jiang Zaidong. — PID
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets with Chinese Ambassador Masha Jiang Zaidong. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Thursday that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been developed for the security of Chinese citizens across the country and strict implementation of the same is being ensured.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Masha Jiang Zaidong, who called on him to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

Mr Naqvi welcomed the Chinese ambassador at the ministry while the Chinese ambassador congratulated him on assuming the office.

In the meeting, discussions were held about preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the progress of investigations into the Bisham incident.

Arrangements for PM’s upcoming visit to China discussed with envoy

Mr Naqvi said the Bisham incident was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice. He told the ambassador that he visited the Chinese consulates in Lahore and Karachi and met the consuls general.

The Chinese consuls general expressed their satisfaction with the security measures taken for Chinese citizens, the minister said.

“Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage its relations with China,” Mr Naqvi said, adding that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China span decades and no enemy can succeed in hurting them.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, high officials of the Chinese embassy and relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the fire incident at the immigration counter of the Lahore Airport, Mr Naqvi sought a detailed report and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The interior minister directed that the immigration counter be made functional as soon as possible for the convenience of passengers.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...
May 9 fallout
Updated 09 May, 2024

May 9 fallout

It is important that this chapter be closed satisfactorily so that the nation can move forward.
A fresh approach?
09 May, 2024

A fresh approach?

SUCCESSIVE governments have tried to address the problems of Balochistan — particularly the province’s ...
Visa fraud
09 May, 2024

Visa fraud

THE FIA has a new task at hand: cracking down on fraudulent work visas. This was prompted by the discovery of a...