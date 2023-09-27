Met Office forecasts rain, snowfall in upper parts of country from tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday announced the arrival of another rain spell, accompanied by snowfall, in upper parts of the country from Sept 28 to Sept 30 as the monsoon season withdraws.

In a forecast issued today, the PMD said a westerly wave was likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Thursday (evening or night) with rain-wind/thunderstorms (moderate to isolated heavy falls) expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar) from Thursday to Saturday.

It said rain-wind/thunderstorms with hailstorms at isolated places were also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on Thursday night and Friday.

Moreover, rain-dust/thunderstorms were expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar during the period.

The department said snowfall was expected over high mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Regarding the rain’s impact, the PMD warned that wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, billboards etc.

“Temperatures are likely to drop significantly” during and after the rain spell, it said, adding that farmers were advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

Tourists and travellers were also advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

“The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/moderate/heavy rains,” the PMD said.

It recommended all concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the forecast period.