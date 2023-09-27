DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 27, 2023

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG: embassy

Reuters Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 02:07pm
Russia delivered the first shipment of LPG to Pakistan on Wednesday. — photo by Russian Embassy
Russia delivered the first shipment of LPG to Pakistan on Wednesday. — photo by Russian Embassy

Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia, Moscow’s embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking the South Asian country’s second major Russian energy purchase.

The shipment, which the embassy said was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

In January 2023, a Russian delegation arrived in Islamabad for talks to finalise the deal. During the three-day meeting, the countries decided to address all technical issues — insurance, transportation and payment mechanisms — to sign an agreement by late March this year.

“After consensus on the technical specifications approved, the oil and gas trade transaction will be structured in a way it has a mutual economic benefit for both countries,” a joint statement issued by the two sides had then stated.

In a post on social media today, the Russian embassy said Russia delivered 100,000 metric tons to Pakistan through Iran’s Sarakhs Special Economic Zone.

The embassy said consultations on a second shipment were under way. It did not provide details on Iran’s involvement, and it was not immediately clear how much the LPG cost or if it was discounted.

Pakistan has said it had paid for the Russian crude in Chinese currency but the value of the deal was never disclosed.

Energy imports make up the majority of Pakistan’s external payments and discounted imports from Russia offer a respite as Islamabad faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem, risking a default on its external debt.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More desecration
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

More desecration

Attacks on the Islamic faith are not motivated by an attachment to free speech but by raw hatred.
Worrying remarks
27 Sep, 2023

Worrying remarks

THESE are ominous words from Gwadar. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chairman of the Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek, has warned ...
Justice or vendetta?
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

Justice or vendetta?

ONE wonders whether all pretence of the state as a democracy has been whittled down to a point where it has simply...
Free and fair?
Updated 26 Sep, 2023

Free and fair?

It is disingenuous to suggest the fairness of any polling exercise should be considered without regard to all that has preceded it.
Unto darkness
26 Sep, 2023

Unto darkness

YET another case of medical malpractice has come to light in Punjab. The eyesight of several diabetic patients has...
Unions on campus
26 Sep, 2023

Unions on campus

DEPOLITICISED youth unfamiliar with democratic norms cannot be good for the future of representative rule in...