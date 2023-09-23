ICC 2024 U-19 World Cup schedule announced

DUBAI: The matches schedule for the 15th edition of the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 has been revealed as hosts Sri Lanka prepare to welcome the future stars of world cricket to the island nation for the first time since 2006.

A total of 16 teams were set to compete for the silverware across 41 matches from Jan 13 to Feb 4, comprising 11 best-placed full member teams at the last edition and five teams who earned their World Cup spot through qualification — Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland and the US, said a press release issued by the ICC.

On the first day, Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium, England play Scotland at the Colombo Cricket Club and New Zealand clash with Nepal at the P. Sara Oval.

Reigning champions India commence the defence of their crown against Bangladesh on Jan 14 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

In a revised format, teams progressing from the group stages would enter a new Super Six stage, starting on Jan 24, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semi-finalists.

In the group listings, India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and the US in Group ‘A’; Group ‘B’ consists of England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland; Group ‘C’ features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Group ‘D’ is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

