ICC charges 8 with corruption attempts during 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged eight individuals for allegedly attempting to “corrupt the matches” during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League, according to a press release issued by the organisation on Tuesday.

The statement added the council took action on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for different breaches of the latter’s Anti-Corruption Code for participants.

It said the ECB had designated the ICC as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the tournament regarding its anti-corruption code.

The details of the individuals charged for the offences are as follows:

Krishan Kumar Chaudhary (co-owner of a team)

Article 2.4.5 – Failing to disclose to the DACO (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another participant.

– Failing to disclose to the DACO (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another participant. Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the code.

– Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the code. Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying a DACO investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the code.

Parag Sanghvi (co-owner of a team)

Article 2.2.1 - Placing bets on the results, progress, conduct or other aspect of international and domestic Matches.

Sanghvi was also charged under Article 2.4.6.

Ashar Zaidi (batting coach)

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

– Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Article 2.1.

– Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Article 2.1. Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the code.

Rizwan Javed (domestic player)

Article 2.1.3 – Offering a reward to another participant in exchange for that player engaging in corrupt conduct.

Furthermore, Javed was charged with Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.6 as well.

Saliya Saman (domestic player)

Charged with Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3 and 2.1.4.

Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach)

Charged with Articles 2.1.1, 2.4.4 and 2.4.6.

Nasir Hossain (Bangladesh player)

Article 2.4.3 – Failing to disclose to the DACO receipt of a gift worth over $ 750.

Additionally charged with Articles 2.4.4 and 2.4.6.

Shadab Ahamed (team manager)

Charged with Article 2.4.6.

“Six of the charged — Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman and Sunny Dhillon — have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from September 19, 2023, to respond to the charges,” the press release reads.