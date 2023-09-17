DAWN.COM Logo

September 17, 2023

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of assault

AFP Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 09:39am

LONDON: British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period, according to the results of a media investigation published on Saturday.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 when Brand was at the height of his fame working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and acting in Hollywood movies, a newspaper said.

The allegations, which Brand denies, were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

According to the investigation, published in The Sunday Times, others have made a range of accusations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

In a video released on Friday, Brand, 48, denied the “very serious criminal allegations” that he said will be made against him.

He said he received letters from a TV company and a newspaper listing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said in the video clip posted online.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2023

