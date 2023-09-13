DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2023

Stocks lose another 357 points on profit-taking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 08:53am

KARACHI: Mixed sentiments and low volumes led to a lacklustre trading session on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Topline Securities said investors chose to take profits, which led the benchmark index of the national bourse to close on the lower side.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, the KSE-100 index slipping further away from the 46,000-point level has increased the chances of “a new low” going forward.

Recent strength gained by the rupee has added an “interesting variable” to the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan, with street views ranging from unchanged to +200 basis points from the previous forecasts of a hike of 100-200 basis points, it added.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious at current levels and wait for dips for any fresh buying,” said JS Global.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 45,508.40 points, down 357.33 points or 0.78 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 40.7pc to 126.3 million shares. The traded value decreased 39.1pc to Rs4.9bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included the Hub Power Company Ltd (11.8m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (9.7m shares), Treet Corporation Ltd (7.1m shares), Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd (5.5m shares) and Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (5m shares).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs40.50), Ibrahim Fibres Ltd (Rs8.99), Murree Brewery Company Ltd (Rs8.44), Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd (Rs6.49) and Archroma Pakistan Ltd (Rs5.85).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd (Rs1,573), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs21.36), Thal Ltd (Rs12.32), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs10) and Baluchistan Wheels Ltd (Rs9.92).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $1.5m.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

THE weeklong closure of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has had a detrimental effect on...
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....
G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...