9 foreigners arrested in Islamabad for thrashing policemen

ISLAMABAD: The capital police arrested nine nationals of an African country after a video clip showing them roughing up police officials went viral on social media.

Sources in the police said the incident took place at 3:15pm on September 2 at G-10/1 in which a group of the African country nationals roughed up police officials on the road. The police tried to hush up the matter, but after the video went viral on social media they had to register the case.

Earlier, there was a road rage between a group of locals and a national of the African country after their clash over an accident. In the meantime, a police patrolling team reached the spot and called the Ramna police, including its station house officer.

The foreigners started arguing with the policemen and asked them to produce their identification as they suspected them to be impersonators trying to support their rivals, and started thrashing the police.

The police called more support which reached the spot shortly, the sources said. In the meantime, the foreigners also contacted their diplomats who also reached there.

The local group left the spot when the police were talking to the diplomats and their countrymen, the sources said. Later, the Africans and their diplomats also left the spot and the issue was swept under the rugs, they said.

A senior police officer told Dawn on condition of anonymity that the identification of the local group was not known as the police allowed them to leave without taking their identification details. There was a road rage between the two groups but the reason behind it was not known, he added.

“Legal formalities will be completed,” the officer replied when asked if the police brought the matter in the knowledge of the Foreign Office to initiate legal action against the diplomats.

Another police officer said after registration of the case, the Ramna police arrested the Africans, which showed that they were aware of their identification and whereabouts.

SHO Ramna Alamgir Khan, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of nine foreigners. He said there was a brawl between two groups over a road accident and one of the foreigners under the influence of liquor had created a scene.

A consular from the embassy of the African country reached the spot and tendered an apology and later took away his countrymen, the SHO said, adding the case was registered only after a video of the incident appeared on social media.

The police registered the case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) against the foreigners.

According to the FIR, a police team spotted a car in G-10/1 and on suspicion intercepted it. Golden Azubuika was driving the car and started shouting and abusing when the police searched the car, and also put up resistance, it added.

Later, 10 to 15 countrymen of the driver gathered on the spot and put up resistance against the police and threatened them with dire consequences, the FIR said, adding later they set the driver free from police custody and went away.

