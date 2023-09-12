DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 12, 2023

India win toss, bat against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup

AFP Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 02:56pm
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka photograped during the toss ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy BCCI/X
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka photograped during the toss ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy BCCI/X

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in Colombo for Tuesday’s Asia Cup Super Four clash.

India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match played across two days because of rain and now head into their third straight day of cricket.

They made one change with left-arm spinner Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur in the 50-over tournament, which is a prelude to the World Cup starting next month.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer was yet to fully recover from the back spasm which saw him miss the Pakistan match, India’s cricket board said.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, named an unchanged team from their previous win over Bangladesh in their first match of the Super Four.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...
Vulnerable Chitral
Updated 11 Sep, 2023

Vulnerable Chitral

The state needs to beef up security in Chitral as the banned TTP and sectarian militants thrive on targeting minority communities.
High gas rates
11 Sep, 2023

High gas rates

GAS prices are set to rise again, and consumers should brace themselves for bloated bills in the winter months. The...
Abaya ban
11 Sep, 2023

Abaya ban

THE recent announcement by the French government to ban the abaya in state schools has sparked a contentious debate...