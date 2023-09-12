DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad passes away in Lahore

Nadir Guramani Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 02:50pm
PML-N Senator (late) Rana Maqbool. — Photo by author
PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after being ill for some time.

According to the Senate website, he was elected to the upper house of Parliament on a general seat. His tenure began in March 2018 and was supposed to continue till 2024. He was the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani offered his “deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad”.

He said: “His service to the nation as a senator and his remarkable compassion as a human being leave an indelible legacy. In these challenging moments, may his family find solace in the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our nation.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed a place in Jannah, for his unwavering dedication to our country and his exemplary character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sanjrani told Dawn.com that he spoke to the late Maqbool’s son Rana Talal and offered his condolences to him. He described him as an “excellent political worker and parliamentarian”.

PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief and sorrow over the party leader’s death.

In a statement, Shehbaz said it was a “sad day for the PML-N family”, adding that Maqbool was a close and trusted associate of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“This decades-old friendship continued till the end with the same mutual trust and love,” Shehbaz said. “Rana Maqbool was a brave, serious, and intelligent personality.”

He added: “During his police service, he did valuable work for the eradication of crime and his services to the nation will be remembered forever.”

