Consistent decline in CSS pass rate upsets Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday expressed concerns over a consistent decline in the pass rate of the Central Superior Services (CSS), a competitive exam to enter civil service, and sought a report in this regard.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad at Parliament House, the Senate committee was briefed on service reforms made in the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Office Management Group, and Secretariat Group. The committee members expressed concerns over the decline in the pass rate of the CSS candidates, which was currently below 2 per cent.

The Senate panel chairman stated there was a mushroom growth of tuition academies and academic institutions across the country but ironically none of these were well-equipped to uplift education standards. The committee also decided to hold a “special thought-provoking session” to deliberate on this issue.

The panel also sought a report from the Establishment Division on the committee which was constituted to devise a mechanism for the facilitation of candidates of all provinces.

Senator Ahmad applauded the efforts of the Establishment Division and stated that politicians have a pivotal role to play in this regard because the stability of the system would be attained by the efforts of all stakeholders.

Toshakhana bill

The committee delayed deliberations on “The Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, stating that the government was intending to present this bill for the regulation of Toshakhana.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi apprised the panel that the bill would be tabled during the next Senate session.

Senator Danesh Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the details submitted by the Establishment Division regarding the number of posts advertised by the Federal Public Service Commission during the last two years along with the names of departments. Senator Kumar sought grade-wise details of all cadres.

Establishment Division Special Secretary Wasim Mukhtar apprised that at least 13 ministries have submitted details in this regard and required more time for the submission of relevant details.

It may be noted that Senator Danesh Kumar and Gurdeep Singh had moved a resolution in the upper house seeking an equal distribution of the reserved five per cent job quota for minorities among all provinces.

Inamullah Khan Dharejo, the secretary of the Establishment Division, stated that the population census would be declared as a benchmark in devising the new policy for minorities.

While deliberating on the recent bidding of a solarisation project, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi informed that Nepra fixed 3.41 cents per unit but unfortunately, not a single bidder came forward.

He termed the depreciation of the Pakistan Rupee and the closure of LCs as major reasons for the lack of interest of private enterprises in the project.

Senator Saadia Abbasi questioned whether the 3.41 cents per unit was a viable option. Mr Farooqi maintained that the rate was viable for the country and that it was fixed after due diligence by Nepra.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad directed Nepra to devise a comprehensive policy so that the consumers and private enterprises could be attracted towards the solarisation project.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2023