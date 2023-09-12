Search for missing footballers continues in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti

QUETTA: Security forces have found no clue to the six footballers who had been kidnapped a few days ago in the Sui tehsil of Dera Bugti district as they continued the search operation for a third consecutive day.

So far neither any group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, nor has anyone from among the kidnappers contacted the families of the hostages.

Sources said that around two dozen players were heading to Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament when some armed men intercepted their vehicle in the Jani Pedi area and took them away at gunpoint. The kidnappers later released 18 players.

However, they did not release the six hostages hailing from Sui and Dera Bugti areas, sources said.

While taking notice of the incident, interim Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Balochistan Home Minister Zubair Ahmed Jamali on Saturday ordered a search operation to rescue the footballers.

On Monday, a senior official said, “Security forces have continued search operation in suspected areas.” However, he added, they had received no clue to the young players, aged between 17 and 20 years, so far.

Zakir Hussain, the father of 20-year-old footballer Aamir Hussain said: “We have received no information regarding the whereabouts of my son. We are very much worried about his safety, as the entire family is distributed.”

Meanwhile, there were reports about a protest demonstration staged by the families of the players against the abduction, to press the relevant authorities for their immediate and safe recovery.

Officials earlier said security forces were conducting searches in areas along Sindh and Punjab borders, as all-out efforts were being made to get the abducted players freed.

While no outfit had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, the interior minister believed that abductors belonged to the Baloch Republican Army.

“This is a very serious thing that our six kids are in the custody of terrorists,” he said, adding that the culprits would face dire consequences of their action.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2023