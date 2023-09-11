Meeting to reopen Torkham border ‘inconclusive’

KHYBER: A meeting between Pakistani and Afghan border security officials to reach an agreement over the reopening of the Torkham border remained inconclusive on Sunday, according to officials.

This was the first meeting between the two sides at the Zero Point after the border was closed on Wednesday following an exchange of fire.

In the meeting, the Pakistani side was represented by Khyber Rifles Comm­andant Asim Kiyani, Lt Col Ahmad Mujtaba of Chitral Scouts, Lt Col Zainul Abideen and Maj Shah­abuddin.

The Afghan delegation comprised Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi from Gumrak (Customs), Qari Meraj of the border security forces, and Mulavi Takal.

Kabul warns Pakistan’s economy also depends on exports to Afghanistan

Sources said the border security situation was discussed during the meeting. The Afghan side alleged that Pakistani border forces had resorted to firing on September 6 when they tried to build a new security post and rebuild an old one.

The Afghan delegation rejected allegations that they had initiated the firing, saying the new post, if established, would help the Pakistani side and wouldn’t be used against them, the sources said.

The Pakistani delegation clarified it had no objection to the renovation of any old post or security structure, but the Afghan side was bound by past agreements to inform Pakistan about any new structure within a radius of one hundred metres of the border.

As Afghan officials insisted on a prompt decision about border reopening, the Pakistan side made it clear that a decision would be made after consultations with “higher authorities”, sources said.

The Afghan side feared that perishable food items loaded in trucks would start decomposing if movement across the border didn’t resume soon.

The border crossing has been closed for the past six days, bringing the trade and pedestrian movement to a halt.

Kabul blames Islamabad

According to local officials, high-level negotiations were underway through diplomatic channels between Kabul and Islamabad and they would comply with any decision reached in those parleys.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry expressed concern over the closure of Torkham gate and termed it contrary to the values of a “good neighbour”.

The statement blamed Pakistan for initiating the firing and said the Afghan forces were only carrying out repair work on an old security checkpost constructed several years ago.

“The closure of Torkham gate can adversely affect bilateral and regional trade and could cause trade and financial losses to merchants on both sides,” the statement added.

“[This] not only harms the bilateral trade but also fosters distance between the fraternal people and countries while also creating impediments and delays for regional trade and transit.

“As the Islamic Emirate of Afgha­nistan emphasises commitment to resolving issues through understanding and diplomatic dialogue, and considering its economic-centric foreign policy with facilitation of trade and transit at its core, it reminds the Pakistani side that such actions are also detrimental to the trade of Afghanistan, region and national economy of Pakistan too, which is currently dependent on exports to Afghanistan more than ever,” the statement cautioned.

Official sources in Islamabad have also insisted that Pakistan was serious about finding a solution to the issue and considering reopening the border as soon as possible.

