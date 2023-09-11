DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 11, 2023

Fresh duties on the cards to curb luxury imports

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 09:41am

• Around 1,100 items slated to face regulatory duties, compared to 860 items covered last year
• Commerce minister spearheads push to revive competitive gas, power rates for export sectors

ISLAMABAD: With a gap of less than six months, the caretaker government is again working on imposing prohibitive regulatory duties on a longer list of luxury and non-essential import items as part of a broader strategy aimed at curbing the rapid depletion of the country’s scarce foreign exchange reserves.

Simultaneously, the administration is also actively working to revive regionally competitive gas and electricity rates for five export-oriented sectors, with possible modifications that could be acceptable to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with other facilitations to support foreign exchange inflows through exports.

Sources told Dawn these proposals have broadly been discussed at the recent meetings of the Special Investment Facilitation Cou­ncil (SIFC), a newly for­med decision-making body comprised of both civilian and military leadership. Leading the charge in this initiative is Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz, the patron-in-chief of the all-influential All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma).

Notably, Pakistan’s imp­ort portfolio, which tota­lled $55 billion last year, saw $17bn allocated to oil imports. The food sector also constituted a substantial chunk, with $9bn, including $3.6bn in palm oil imports. Textile imports accounted for around $3.7bn, including $1.7bn in raw cotton imports.

The heavy timebound regulatory duties were im­p­osed in August last year after the previous gov­ern­m­ent came under international pressure to rem­ove a complete ban on imp­orts. Under the World Trade Organisation’s rules, no gov­ernment can indefini­t­ely ban imports, but reg­u­latory duties could be imp­osed under different thre­sholds from case to case.

More items to face duties

Officials said that the items to come under various levels of regulatory duties this time would be around 1,100 — almost 30pc — more than about 860 items that had come under higher regulatory duties in August last year.

In addition, changes in procedural regulations are also under active consideration for the import of three-year-old vehicles (both small and luxury). Interestingly, many items under consideration for the application of regulatory duties also pertain to essential intermediary raw materials for export sectors, including textiles and particularly chemicals, footwear and so on.

The finance ministry has been pursuing a petroleum products’ pricing policy that excludes subsidies but aims to recover the full imported cost, including exchange rate losses, in addition to imposing substantial taxes through a petroleum levy capped at Rs60 on petrol and Rs50 on diesel.

This levy is calibrated to maintain an average petroleum levy of Rs55 per year, as stipulated in an agreement with the IMF. It is speculated that the levy on diesel may see further inc­re­ases in the coming months.

The vegetable/cooking oil would now be the second largest item to come under a regulatory duty to dent its consumption and thus foreign exchange loss.

As for changes to automobile imports, the sour­ces said that small vehicles would be permissible to overseas Pakistanis remitting $50,000 back home per year, while the similar limit would exceed $5 million in the case of luxury vehicles, such as 4x4s.

Zero-rated status

The sources said Commerce Minister Ejaz had fought a strong case in the SIFC’s last week marathon sessions to revive the zero-rated status and regionally competitive tariff (electricity at 9 cents per unit and gas at $7.5 per unit) that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government withdrew to meet IMF conditions.

The scheme could be partially revived on incremental consumption of energy when compared with last year and conditioned to an increase in exports. Also, the export industries, particularly textiles, could be offered direct electricity purchase from nearby power plants on payment of wheeling charges to distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply and fluctuation-less load to the industry. This may be opposed by the Discos unless their revenue stream is not protected.

In May last year, the PDM government banned 860 items of 33 categories but withdrew them three months later to pacify international opposition to the revival of the IMF programme.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vulnerable Chitral
Updated 11 Sep, 2023

Vulnerable Chitral

The state needs to beef up security in Chitral as the banned TTP and sectarian militants thrive on targeting minority communities.
High gas rates
11 Sep, 2023

High gas rates

GAS prices are set to rise again, and consumers should brace themselves for bloated bills in the winter months. The...
Abaya ban
11 Sep, 2023

Abaya ban

THE recent announcement by the French government to ban the abaya in state schools has sparked a contentious debate...
Lack of clarity
Updated 10 Sep, 2023

Lack of clarity

THE chaos and confusion within the ranks of those hoping for the Constitution to be upheld has weakened their hand....
Persecuted people
Updated 10 Sep, 2023

Persecuted people

It’s time officialdom moved to thwart the weaponisation of laws to settle personal scores, perpetrate loot and plunder and usurp land.
Increasing oil margins
10 Sep, 2023

Increasing oil margins

THE Economic Coordination Committee has hiked the per litre commission margins of petroleum dealers and oil ...