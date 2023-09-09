DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2023

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row

Reuters Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 01:08pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads “Bharat”, while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 9). — Reuters
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads “Bharat”, while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 9). — Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s placard at the opening of the G20 summit on Saturday referred to India as “Bharat”, raising speculation of a change of name for the South Asian nation.

India is also called Bharat, Bharata, Hindustan — its pre-colonial names — in Indian languages and these are used interchangeably by the public and officially.

While the country has traditionally stuck to using India in titles such as president or prime minister while communicating in English, President Droupadi Murmu earlier this week referred to herself as the “President of Bharat” in a dinner invitation for a reception of G20 leaders, sparking controversy.

As Modi declared the summit in New Delhi open on Saturday, he sat behind a table nameplate that read “Bharat”, while the G20 logo had both names - “Bharat” written in Hindi and “India” in English.

Such placards have used “India” in the past.

Speaking in Hindi, the language spoken by a majority of the population, Modi said “Bharat welcomes the delegates as the President of the G20”.

New Delhi is hosting leaders of major economies for the bloc’s summit at a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention centre called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort.

While some supporters of the name Bharat say “India” was given by British colonisers, historians say the name predates colonial rule by centuries.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has always insisted on calling the country Bharat.

Modi’s rivals say the change has been forced by the new opposition alliance formed by 28 parties in July called INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, to take on BJP in parliamentary elections next year.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawyers’ strike
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Lawyers’ strike

The call for a nationwide strike today by the Supreme Court Bar Association has stirred memories of 2007.
Currency concerns
09 Sep, 2023

Currency concerns

A NATION-WIDE military-backed crackdown launched by the FIA against illegal foreign currency trade and smuggling has...
Unreasonable Mr Shah
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Unreasonable Mr Shah

Jay Shah is running the tournament that PCB was supposed to host.
Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...