Chances of rain during Pakistan-India Asia Cup contest in Colombo high: forecasts

Fans could be facing disappointment once again as the Pakistan-India one-day match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Sunday is likely to be hampered by rain, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Rain washed out the highly anticipated Pakistan-India match at the Pallakele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sep 2 and brought about an anticlimactic end as the Green Shirts were left waiting for their chance to bat.

The Indian side were bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against a superior display of Pakistani pace bowling.

The match is scheduled for 2:30pm (PST) start, but AccuWeather, the forecaster, predicted unfavourable conditions in Colombo.

According to the AccuWeather, during the day, there would be some sun, and then it would turn “cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms, especially late in the day”.

It predicted a 90 per cent chance of precipitation with a 54pc probability of thunderstorms during the day.

Screengrab taken from AccuWeather’s website.

During the night, the temperature would drop by 5 degrees as considerable clouds will cover the area with “showers and thunderstorms”.

The agency predicted a 96pc chance of rain with a 58pc probability of thunderstorms at night.

Screengrab taken from AccuWeather’s website.

Another weather agency, World Weather Online, predicted moderate rain during the day at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, the stadium where the high voltage tie is to take place.

There will be moderate rain throughout early morning on matchday with an 82pc chance of 0.3mm of rain falling at 2pm local time, just before the match begins.

It further predicted moderate patches of rain and thunder throughout the day with more than three separate spells of rain.

According to Weather.com, there was a 93pc probability of rain during the day and a 97pc probability during the night.

It predicted thunderstorms through the day with the temperature only changing between 25 and 29 degrees celcius.