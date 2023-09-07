DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 07, 2023

Gilgit’s Gasherbrum IV claims climber’s life

Jamil Nagri Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 08:00am
File photo of award-winning Russian climber Dmitry Golovchenko. — Dmitry’s Instagram account
File photo of award-winning Russian climber Dmitry Golovchenko. — Dmitry’s Instagram account

GILGIT: Award-winning Russian climber Dmitry Golovchenko died at Gasherbrum IV (7,925 metres) on Wednesday while his partner Sergey Nilov was injured.

Nilov was airlifted to Skardu by Pakistan Army helicopters.

Gasherbrum IV is the 17th highest mountain on earth and the sixth highest in Pakistan.

Dmitry Golovchenko and Sergey Nilov set out from their base camp via the extremely demanding Southeast Ridge in without bottled oxygen, high altitude porters, fixed ropes or high camps.

The two went missing after reaching an altitude of 7,000 metres as the weather intervened.

According to Karrar Haidri, general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Dmitry Golovchenko had probably suffered a lethal fall. His partner Sergey Nilov returned alone to the base camp, but was feeling weak and had suffered frostbite.

Golovchenko and Nilov had won two Piolet d’Or awards together for their daring ascents of treacherous peaks.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

SUGAR prices are a major political economy issue in Pakistan. Any small or large upward change in domestic sugar...
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...
Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...