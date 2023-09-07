3,600 operators to assist ROs with poll results

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday approved provision of services of as many as 3,600 data entry operators to returning officers (ROs) to assist in compilation of election results during the upcoming general polls.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the ECP has allowed the services of 3,600 data entry operators to be provided to returning officers during the upcoming general elections to enable them to get all kinds of support during the election.

Moreover, a comprehensive training programme has been organised to enhance the capacity of these employees. The training is being conducted in 16 different cities of the country from Sept 4 to Sept 16. The purpose of the training, the Election Commission statement said, is to bring more transparency in the election process and to complete the work on time.

ECP plans to use new version of RTS in upcoming polls

For effective and comprehensive monitoring of this training, the Election Commission has also developed an advanced monitoring system. Twenty-five senior officers of the ECP will monitor and fully supervise this training drill. The decision to engage thousands of data entry operators comes some two weeks after the ECP conducted a mock trial of the result compilation system (RCS).

The system the ECP plans to use in the general elections is a combination of result management system (RMS) and the controversial Result Transmission System (RTS) that collapsed during the 2018 general elections.

According to the ECP, the new system would make it possible for presiding officers to immediately send results to returning officers through a mobile app. Moreover, returning officers will also be able to compile unofficial results under this system with quick and accurate data of votes.

An ECP official said the system would effectively address the issue of delayed results. Another official however said the system has only been tested within the premises of the ECP and not on a large scale in any by-election.

He agreed that the use of the system had the potential to make the election results controversial. The decision would also be against the ECP’s declared position of using technology in haste. The ECP had opposed the idea of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) during PTI’s days in power on the same ground.

An expert on electoral matters said the RMS and RTS failed in 2013 and 2018 elections, respectively, as these had been used without carrying out pilot projects. “This mistake must not be repeated by the ECP again,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2023