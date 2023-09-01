ECP to keep tabs on poll campaigns, expenses

• PML-Q representatives support delimitation before elections

• TLP says returning officers should not be drawn from judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday it would closely watch election campaigns and electoral expenses and effectively implement the code of conduct for the coming polls, to be finalised in consultation with political parties.

It said all arrangements in this regard were complete and that services of the army, police and other law enforcement agencies would be acquired to ensure that elections are conducted peacefully.

The watchdog said this during consultative meetings with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the PML-Q to discuss the roadmap for polls, likely to take place by mid-February.

The meetings were chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP secretary and other senior officers also took part in discussions.

The TLP’s delegation comprised party leaders Chaudhry Rizwan, Mohammad Qasim, Ziaur Rahman and Chaudhry Azhar, whereas the PML-Q was represented by Moha­mmad Tariq Hussain, Farukh Khan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rizwan Sadiq and Hafiz Aqeel Jalil.

The PML-Q delegation endor­sed the ECP’s decision on the fresh delimitation of constituencies before elections. Party leaders emphasised that a new delimitation was necessary after the official notification of the final census results to ensure fairness.

The TLP leaders referred to Islamabad’s local government (LG) elections and said the government increased the number of union councils from 50 to 101 and later to 125. They described it as a move directed at avoiding elections and believed that such an authority of introducing last-minute amendments to the local government law should not rest with the respective governments.

They suggested that union councils should be empowered for better governance at the grassroots level. They emphasised the need for deleting the names of the deceased from the voter lists and noted that returning officers must not be drawn from the judiciary, as they couldn’t manage to focus on election matters.

The TLP leaders complained about “inadequate” media coverage of the party and proposed improvement in the election monitoring to ensure transparency.

They also stressed that as per the Constitution, general elections should be conducted within 90 days of the National Assembly’s dissolution. And even if fresh delimitation was required, additional staff should be deputed to complete the task in the minimum possible time, they said, and called for peace and stability in the country before the elections.

Both parties expressed confidence in the Election Commiss­ion’s capabilities and commitment to transparent elections. The chief election commissioner reiterated the ECP’s commitment to transparent delimitation and free and fair elections.

Mr Raja, the chief election commissioner, pointed out that under Article 140-A of the Constitution, the Election Commission was bound to conduct polls as per the local government laws.

He agreed that the governments intervened in local government polls using different tactics. “They change the LG law when all arrangements to hold polls are made by the ECP,” he pointed out, adding that the same happened in the case of local government polls in Islamabad.

He said the Election Commi­ss­ion ensured the removal of dece­ased and duplicate voters from electoral rolls by obtaining data from Nadra and union councils, making the voter lists accurate. He said it was an ongoing process.

Mr Raja said the ECP would consult political parties on the election code and its draft would be sent to political parties before the consultation to place them in a position to give proper feedback.

He said legislation was required on some proposals floated by the TLP and assured the party that the commission would play its role in this regard.

Meanwhile, former Senate chairman and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani observed it was inappropriate for diplomats to individually meet the chief election commissioner, as the ECP has entered the election mode after the National Assembly’s dissolution.

He said it was also incorrect for diplomats in Islamabad to continuously make statements on the timing and transparency of elections.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2023