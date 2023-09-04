Asia Cup 2023: Rain halts India’s reply against Nepal

Rain halted India at 17-0 in reply to Nepal’s 230 in the final Group A match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Monday.

The 50-over tournament is a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played a spoiling role, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India’s opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after one innings. A win or a washout against Nepal would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on four, and Shubman Gill, on 12, were batting when rain interrupted play for the second time in the match after a 60-minute break during the Nepal innings.

Opener Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58 after Nepal were invited to bat first and were bowled out in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.