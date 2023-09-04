ACC mulling shifting Asia Cup matches in Colombo due to rain: reports

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering moving games in the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup away from Colombo as wet weather looms over the Sri Lankan capital, according to reports.

Asia Cup is being held under a hybrid model after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused last year to tour Pakistan to play the tournament. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament.

On Saturday, the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was abandoned after just one innings of play as rain played spoilsport in the Group ‘A’ contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele.

Colombo is scheduled to host five games in the Super Four round as well as the final.

A report published by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday said that officials from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed they were looking at alternative venues in Sri Lanka where relatively drier weather was forecast.

The publication said that Colombo had repeatedly received heavy rain over the past week which had led to flooding in parts of the northern reaches of the city, not far from where the Khettarama Stadium was located.

This, in addition to the washing out of the Pak-India match, had prompted “fresh conversations between the ACC and the broadcasters Disney Star,” the report said.

ESPNcricinfo further said that it was not clear to what extent the tournament organisers had consulted with Sri Lanka’s meteorologists.

“Officials ESPNcricinfo talked to could not give specifics as to what kind of weather was expected in Colombo over the coming weeks. It is instead the washing out of the marquee India-Pakistan match that has raised alarm,” the publication said.

It added that if matches were moved out of Colombo, choosing an alternative venue was also an issue. “Dambulla had been suggested as an option, but it is understood India have not been satisfied with hotel and accommodation facilities there, while SLC officials claim there is work ongoing on the stadium floodlights,” the report said.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that teams had been apprised of the situation in Sri Lanka’s capital and Pallekele and Dambulla were understood to be looked at as alternate options.

“With two more matches remaining in Pakistan, the ACC is likely to take a final call on the venue over the next 24-48 hours. Keeping the tournament in Pallekele also comes with the risk of rain,” the publication said.

News18 CricketNext reported it had “reliably learnt” that the ACC was deliberating moving Colombo matches to a different venue. “Dambulla and Pallekele have emerged as the front-runners to host the Super Four stage,” it said.

The report quoted a senior BCCI official as confirming the development and saying, “Yes, the discussions are under way and matches are most likely moving out of Colombo due to the weather forecast in the region.”

The anti-climatic end of the Pak-India match had left many disappointed. Former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, was one of the many who took to their X account to express dismay over the no-result.

“Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket,” he said in his post.

“As PCB chair, I urged the ACC to play in the United Arab Emirates but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when Indian Premier League was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!” he said.