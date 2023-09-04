DAWN.COM Logo

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

AFP Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 08:04am

Huge waves are seen in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday.—AFP
Huge waves are seen in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday.—AFP

TAITUNG: Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping up winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights cancelled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.

Taiwan’s Central Wea­ther Bureau said in a news conference the typhoon was “at our doorstep” and by 3:40pm (0740 GMT) confirmed that it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.

Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent fallen trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter.

“I think this time it is serious,” said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung. “This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already.”

The typhoon has gathered speed since yesterday, and at 7:15pm was carrying sustained winds of about 140km per hour.

“Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period” after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.

Across the island, more than 21,000 households lost power and, while most saw it restored by mid-afternoon, about 9,000 were still without electricity when Haikui hit — including in Taitung.

Authorities have reported two minor injuries in Hualien county, a mountainous region where a warning for flash floods was issued, after a fallen tree hit a car.

Hualien and Taitung counties were also under a torrential rainfall advisory, due to remain in place until at least Monday afternoon.

The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which killed one person.

In Taitung, ripped-up trees already littered the streets before Haikui landed, street signs swayed under the strong winds and a restaurant owner tied down his signpost advertising seafood.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023

