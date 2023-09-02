Tribal woman stoned to death over ‘honour’ in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A married woman belonging to the Alkani tribe was allegedly killed by her husband and his accomplices over ‘honour’ in the limits of Chucha Border Military Police (BMP) station in the tribal area of Rajanpur district.

Local sources say the woman, accused of having relations with a man, was allegedly killed by her husband, her brother-in-law and their accomplice, who smashed her head with stones and clubs.

She succumbed to her injuries immediately, while the suspects managed to escape from the scene.

The BMP in Chucha tribal area has filed a case against the suspects under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 311 (punishment for murder if act taking place in order to facilitate the commission of a crime).

According to the sources, some two years ago, the woman had undergone a tribal ritual locally called Aus (trial by fire ) Auf (trial by water), wherein an accused person walks on burning coals to prove his or her innocence or remains underwater, till the length of the breath.

They said the woman had successfully walked on burning coals without suffering burns on her feet, thus proving her innocence.

Political Assistant Qasim Gill confirmed to Dawn that the married woman was clubbed and stoned to death by her husband, brother-in-law and their accomplice over honour, adding that BMP teams are conducting raids to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

CAMPUS: The Center of Excellence (boys) Campus in Dera Ghazi Khan has once again achieved a remarkable feat as its 88 students performed exceptionally well in the International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest 2023.

In recognition of their achievement, a ceremony was organised at the school where honuorary shields and certificates of excellence were awarded to the students.

Malik Ahmed Bakhsh, a retired sessions judge and a member of the governing body, graced the event as a special guest. Principal Faizullah Khan Tareen highlighted the importance of participation in such competitions to showcase the creative abilities of students.

DC: Deputy Commissioner Maher Shahid Zaman Lak inspected various government departments to assess staff attendance and cleanliness.

He found several staffers absent from agriculture, irrigation and environment department and ordered inquiries against them.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023