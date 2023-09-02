Citizen kills ‘mugger’ in Karachi’s Azizabad

KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead by a citizen in Federal B. Area in the wee hours of Friday morning, police said.

Azizabad SHO Nazim Rao said that citizen Malik Ali, along with his friend, arrived at a bakery in Block 2 to purchase breakfast items at around 4:15am.

In the meantime, two armed men, riding a motorcycle, arrived there and tried to snatch cash and other valuables from them.

He said that Ali took out his licensed pistol and opened fire on them. As a result, one suspect, later identified as Asif Siddiq, 28, suffered a bullet wound and died on the spot.

He said an unlicensed pistol was recovered from the dead suspect.

