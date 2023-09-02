Islamabad again urges Kabul to act against terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has once again asked the interim Afghan government to act against “individuals and entities that threaten Pakistan” and live up to its commitments with the international community.

In her weekly press briefing on Friday, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “[I]t is their responsibility, their international responsibility, their bilateral responsibility and their trilateral responsibility as they have committed in the trilateral between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.”

She was replying to a question about the caretaker foreign minister’s statement that the Afghan authorities have “detained” some militants involved in attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban have denied the claims.

Ms Baloch added that it was important for the Afghan authorities “to take action against those individuals and entities that threaten Pakistan.”

FO concerned over ‘alarming increase’ in hate crimes in India

She also outlined the agenda of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s upcoming visits to Nairobi. The prime minister will participate in the Africa Climate Summit, held from September 4 to 6.

The interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the prime minister, the spokesperson said, adding that the visit was taking place at the invitation of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

The prime minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and “highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods”.

He will also emphasise the need for enhanced climate cooperation to confront the common challenges posed by climate change, said Ms Baloch.

PM Kakar was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart from Kenya and other high-level dignitaries.

When asked whether the reinstatement of a Kenyan police officer, allegedly involved in the killing of Pakistani anchor Arshad Sharif will be raised by the PM, Ms Baloch said that “all aspects of interest and concern to Pakistan will be discussed”.

Answering a question, she said India-held Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory, and the final decision about the region has to be made in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“Any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the grant of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” she said, adding that Pakistan would continue to observe developments in the occupied region.

“Pakistan’s position is very consistent and clear that India must rescind its illegal acts of Aug 5, 2019, and create an environment for peace and dialogue in the region,” she said when asked if normalisation of ties was possible after any verdict by the Indian Supreme Court, which is hearing a case on the status of held Kashmir.

Asked about a video in which a Muslim boy was being thrashed in an Indian school, she said Pakistan had been expressing concern over the plight of Muslims in India.

“There is an alarming increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in India and … [t]his incident is yet another manifestation of the rising Islamophobia and communal hatred that is being promoted in India under official patronage.”

She also condemned the recent statement by the Indian external affairs minister and said Indian officials’ “delusions of grandeur and their unhealthy obsession with Pakistan was incurable”.

