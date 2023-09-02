DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 02, 2023

Stocks rise after SBP dispels rate hike rumours

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2023 Updated September 2, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: Some respite came for investors on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as the benchmark index recovered after five consecutive negative sessions following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) dismissal of interest rate hike speculations.

The SBP dispelled rumours about holding an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, saying that such reports were “completely baseless.”

“The reports making rounds in media about holding of an emergency meeting of the MPC of SBP are completely baseless,” the central bank said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The SBP said that the next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on Sept 14 to take stock of the economic developments and make an appropriate decision in this matter.

In response, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 310.24 to close at 45,313 level, up 0.7 per cent.

Ahsan Mehanti, managing director and CEO at Arif Habib Commodities, attributed the market’s recovery to the government’s commitment to meeting the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which generated optimism among investors.

“Stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips across the board due to investors’ expectations of a positive outcome in meeting IMF conditions, avoiding subsidies, and the SBP’s clarification regarding the scheduled policy meeting on Sep 14,” said Mr Mehanti.

“The surge in global crude oil prices and speculations over the likely execution of the IMF-approved government circular debt management plan to ease off the power sector’s circular debt crisis played a catalytic role in the bullish close,” he added.

Investors remained sceptical as participation remained on the lower end, with traded volume and value standing at 162 million shares and Rs4.46bn, as reported by Topline Securities.

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices were Nestle Pak (Rs89), Indus Motor (Rs52), Mari Petroleum (Rs19.61), Atlas Honda (Rs16.89), and Exide Pak (Rs14.62).

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Nishat Chunian Power (14.18m shares), World­Call Telecom (12.70m shares), Al-Shaheer Corp (12.14m shares), SEARL2 (8.54m shares) and JS Bank Ltd (7.31m shares).

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ECP’s mantra
Updated 02 Sep, 2023

ECP’s mantra

If ECP believes it can't be forced by law to fulfill its constitutional duty, it may keep postponing elections using various excuses.
Bannu ambush
02 Sep, 2023

Bannu ambush

TERRORIST violence continues to take a heavy toll on our security personnel. At least nine troops were martyred when...
Missing persons
02 Sep, 2023

Missing persons

THE reaction of the interim Balochistan government to criticism of enforced disappearances in the country lays bare ...
Continuous decline
Updated 01 Sep, 2023

Continuous decline

The current state of the economy demands tough decisions that a temporary set-up is not capable of making.
Hiding the truth
01 Sep, 2023

Hiding the truth

THE BJP government has pulled out all the stops since revoking held Kashmir’s special status in 2019 to convince...
Cruel dramas
01 Sep, 2023

Cruel dramas

THE storyline is old but its insensitivity is impossible to ignore. Our entertainment industry has, for long, used...