UN peacekeeping indispensable as world grapples with conflicts, says FM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Forei­­gn Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said the role of UN peacekeeping remains indispensable in a world grappling with persistent conflicts and complex challenges.

“With active presence in conflict zones, UN peacekeepers serve as a practical demonstration of the international community’s commitment to preserving lives and fostering lasting peace,” Mr Jilani said while speaking at the 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Prepara­tory Meeting on safety and security of peacekeepers here.

He noted that ensuring a safe and secure environment for United Nations peacekeepers who tirelessly maintain peace around the globe should be the foremost priority.

He said legal frameworks and adequate accountability mechanisms were paramount for peacekeepers’ safety.

Ensuring safe, secure environment for peacekeepers should be foremost priority, UN meeting told

“We must stand firm in holding accountable the perpetrators — individuals and groups that harm or threaten UN peacekeepers,” the foreign minister said.

Noting that medical care for peacekeepers was also essential, he said: “Our peacekeepers deserve the best care, including mental health support. Standardised training, first aid provisions, and enhanced medical facilities are crucial for that.”

The foreign minister said that addressing challenges, including language barriers and administrative obstacles, should also be one of our top priorities.

He said the spectre of the threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to peacekeepers’ security needs a commensurate response.

“We must intensify pre-deployment training; equip our peacekeepers with cutting-edge technology; and augment their capabilities for countering the IED threat.”

The minister highlighted that leveraging technology was vital to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.

“The Strategy for the Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping underscores the need to enhance situational awareness, counter disinformation, and optimise the use of technology. By doing so, we empower our peacekeepers to make informed decisions and fulfil their mandates more effectively.”

Mr Jilani said: “In our commitment to UN peacekeeping, it is imperative that we recognise the need for adaptability and diversification.” He said while Pakistan was proudly contributing over 4,000 troops to various ongoing UN peacekeeping missions, attention must also be paid to the realm of peace building.

“Just as we have established a state-of-the-art facility for the training of peacekeepers — the Centre of International Peace and Stability (CIPS), where we are gathered for this meeting — we also hope to collaborate with the UN Secretariat and our international partners to create an Institute for Peacebuilding.

It could also serve as a centre of excellence for providing specialised training, research, and expertise in the complex field of peacebuilding.“

He also urged the finance contributing partners to embrace a more equitable distribution of the burdens associated with peacekeeping missions. The challenges faced by peacekeepers, he said, were universal in their impact and it was imperative that the financial responsibilities reflected this shared endeavour for global peace and security. He stressed that transparency in financial commitments and decision-making processes was key to building trust and enhancing mission efficacy.

Emphasising the significance of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), a pioneering peacekeeping mission established in 1949, the foreign minister said

it held a distinctive place in peacekeeping history as one of the earliest initiatives to monitor and investigate ceasefire violations in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The UNMOGIP personnel encounter unprecedented adversities due to non-cooperation of one party. We must proactively address the safety and security gaps, as identified in the recent report on UNMOGIP by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services, he added.

He also said Pakistan was constantly endeavouring to further enhance the presence of female peacekeepers in its contingents.

He said women bring unique perspectives and skills that were instrumental in fostering trust and building relationships with local communities. Their presence not only promotes gender equality but also strengthens our peacekeeping efforts.

“We must create an environment that empowers women peacekeepers and ensures their safety and security,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2023