DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2023

Father extradited from Pakistan to Italy in ‘honour killing’ case

Reuters Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 10:44pm

A man wanted for the killing of his 18-year-old daughter has been extradited from Pakistan to Italy where he will face trial, the Italian justice minister said on Thursday.

Shabbar Abbas was arrested in his village in Punjab last November on suspicion of killing Saman Abbas, his daughter, who had gone missing in April 2021 after refusing to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage.

“This is a step forward to allow justice to run its full course after a horrific crime,” Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said in a statement, adding that the suspect was on his way to Italy.

The teenaged victim was identified by dental records after human remains were found near her family home in the northern Italian town of Novellara more than a year after her disappearance.

Prosecutors believe that the family was angered when they found out that Abbas had a boyfriend in Italy.

They allege she was killed when she returned to the family home to collect some documents after living nearby for a while under the care of social services.

The father has denied that his daughter is dead. Her uncle was extradited from France to face trial, along with two of her cousins.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond reason
Updated 31 Aug, 2023

Beyond reason

There is not even the pretence of adhering to the law, only a relentless determination to erase all dissent.
Killer air
31 Aug, 2023

Killer air

AIR pollution in Pakistan — and in fact across South Asia — is shortening lifespans and affecting the overall...
Feline frenzy
31 Aug, 2023

Feline frenzy

IT is a testament to our people’s fabled ‘resilience’ that they let very little faze them. A lion breaks loose...
Some relief
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Some relief

Until Imran's appeal against the trial court’s verdict is disposed of, his political fate remains in limbo.
‘Foreign hands’
30 Aug, 2023

‘Foreign hands’

FOR decades, officialdom in Pakistan has been seeing invisible foreign hands busy at work trying to stir up trouble...
Quest for the Cup
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Quest for the Cup

Pakistan embark on their Asia Cup campaign looking to set a marker for the upcoming World Cup.