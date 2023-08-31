DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2023

Hindus in Narowal demand dedicated crematorium

Abid Mahmood Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 10:28am

NAROWAL: The Hindus in Narowal district have urged the Punjab government to construct a dedicated crematorium for their use.

With a population of 1,253 Hindus in the district, they are facing significant challenges when performing the last rites (Kriya Karam) for their deceased members.

Ratan Lal Arya, the former president of the Pak Dharamsthan Committee and former member of the Narowal district council, told Dawn that in 1976, the government allocated a one-kanal plot near Nangal Sudkan village in Zafarwal for the cremation of Hindus and Sikhs.

Over the past 47 years, the last rites of Hindus have been conducted on the crematorium plot. However, the plot is situated in the middle of fields, lacking a proper pathway for easy access.

He said they were forced to traverse through fields to reach the cremation ground, which damages crops and incites the anger of field owners.

Shankar Lal and Ram Lal said the crematorium lacks a boundary wall and essential facilities, such as washrooms and water sources. This lack of infrastructure poses challenges when performing the Kriya Karam rituals during extreme weather conditions like harsh summers, winters, and the rainy season. Shankar Lal recalled that a decade ago when his uncle passed away, it rained continuously for seven days.

Lawyers Shehzadi Meeran Devi and Qamlish Devi, both members of the Tehsil Bar Association of Zafarwal, say they submitted an application to the Narowal deputy commissioner on March 25, 2022, urging the establishment of a dedicated crematorium and the construction of a road leading to it. The district administration has yet to act on this request.

The majority of Hindu families reside in Zafarwal. Vikram Kumar suggested that the government build a 16-foot-wide and 2,500-foot-long road from the main road to the crematorium.

DC Muhammad Ashraf said development funds had been halted during the caretaker government period.

However, he assured that once development funds were released by the government, construction of the road to the cremation ground would be given high priority.

Hindus appealed to the caretaker prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to address this situation.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond reason
Updated 31 Aug, 2023

Beyond reason

There is not even the pretence of adhering to the law, only a relentless determination to erase all dissent.
Killer air
31 Aug, 2023

Killer air

AIR pollution in Pakistan — and in fact across South Asia — is shortening lifespans and affecting the overall...
Feline frenzy
31 Aug, 2023

Feline frenzy

IT is a testament to our people’s fabled ‘resilience’ that they let very little faze them. A lion breaks loose...
Some relief
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Some relief

Until Imran's appeal against the trial court’s verdict is disposed of, his political fate remains in limbo.
‘Foreign hands’
30 Aug, 2023

‘Foreign hands’

FOR decades, officialdom in Pakistan has been seeing invisible foreign hands busy at work trying to stir up trouble...
Quest for the Cup
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Quest for the Cup

Pakistan embark on their Asia Cup campaign looking to set a marker for the upcoming World Cup.