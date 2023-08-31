Hindus in Narowal demand dedicated crematorium

NAROWAL: The Hindus in Narowal district have urged the Punjab government to construct a dedicated crematorium for their use.

With a population of 1,253 Hindus in the district, they are facing significant challenges when performing the last rites (Kriya Karam) for their deceased members.

Ratan Lal Arya, the former president of the Pak Dharamsthan Committee and former member of the Narowal district council, told Dawn that in 1976, the government allocated a one-kanal plot near Nangal Sudkan village in Zafarwal for the cremation of Hindus and Sikhs.

Over the past 47 years, the last rites of Hindus have been conducted on the crematorium plot. However, the plot is situated in the middle of fields, lacking a proper pathway for easy access.

He said they were forced to traverse through fields to reach the cremation ground, which damages crops and incites the anger of field owners.

Shankar Lal and Ram Lal said the crematorium lacks a boundary wall and essential facilities, such as washrooms and water sources. This lack of infrastructure poses challenges when performing the Kriya Karam rituals during extreme weather conditions like harsh summers, winters, and the rainy season. Shankar Lal recalled that a decade ago when his uncle passed away, it rained continuously for seven days.

Lawyers Shehzadi Meeran Devi and Qamlish Devi, both members of the Tehsil Bar Association of Zafarwal, say they submitted an application to the Narowal deputy commissioner on March 25, 2022, urging the establishment of a dedicated crematorium and the construction of a road leading to it. The district administration has yet to act on this request.

The majority of Hindu families reside in Zafarwal. Vikram Kumar suggested that the government build a 16-foot-wide and 2,500-foot-long road from the main road to the crematorium.

DC Muhammad Ashraf said development funds had been halted during the caretaker government period.

However, he assured that once development funds were released by the government, construction of the road to the cremation ground would be given high priority.

Hindus appealed to the caretaker prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to address this situation.

